The City of Martin and the Black Student Association at UT Martin are presenting the 5th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Breakfast Monday January 16th at 9 in the University Center Ballroom on campus.

Community leaders will attend this event which features music, speakers, and a variety of awards.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, and BSA President Corri Chanel Oliver will welcome guests, and Pastor Jackie Thomas of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will do the invocation.

Keynote speakers include Criminal Justice major Kameron Echols and retired Westview teacher Beverly Claybrooks.

UT Martin Public Relations says the Harold Conner City of Martin award, BSA torch, and awards by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will be given to honorees that morning.

Breakfast will be catered at this event.