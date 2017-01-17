The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast held on the campus of UT Martin Monday brought community members together in commemoration of Dr. King.

Martin Alderman David Belote emceed the event as Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, and Black Student Association President Corri Chanel Oliver welcomed the audience.

Pastor Jackie Thomas of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Martin did the invocation and reminisced about times when African-Americans weren’t treated as equals.

After breakfast was served, History Professor Dr. David Barber announced the upcoming Civil Rights Conference next month and discussed how some matters were difficult for black people after Dr. King’s death.

Senior Criminal Justice Major Kameron Echols and former Westview teacher Beverly Claybrooks spoke before awards were given to honorees.

To close the ceremony, Senior Music Performance Major Johna Jackson sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.