The City of Martin and the Black Student Association at UT Martin are presenting the 5th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Breakfast Monday January 16th at 9 in the University Center Ballroom on campus.

Community leaders will attend this event which features music, speakers, and a variety of awards.

UT Martin Public Relations says the Harold Conner City of Martin award, BSA torch, and awards by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will be given to honorees that morning.

Breakfast will be catered at this event.