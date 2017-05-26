The National Weather Service has increased the possibility of severe thunderstorms for some portions of the Ken-Tenn area for Saturday, that could also include tornadoes.

Forecasters have now placed Obion, Lake and Weakley County, along with Fulton, Hickman, Calloway and Graves in a Level 4 category called “Moderate Risk”.

All of Northwest Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas had already been placed in a Level 3 “enhanced risk” category.

Forecasters say the Saturday storms could bring damaging winds, dangerous lightning, hail and heavy rainfall.