Home and property owners all around the Ken-Tenn area have had to deal with the damage caused by moles this winter.

In Fulton County, Extension Director Ben Rudy said he has had his share of calls concerning the mole problem.

The burrowing pests have created soft and soggy yards in many locations, with property owners looking for ways to rid the small digging animals.

Obion County Extension Director Tim Smith said the milder weather has caused an increase in grub worms, which the moles are moving in to eat.

Both extension directors did agree that an extended period of cold weather could slow down the problem the moles are causing to local yards.