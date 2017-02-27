The UT Martin women’s basketball team captured an 83-82 victory over Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State on Saturday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the upcoming OVC basketball tournament.

The Skyhawks finished the regular season at 11-18 overall and 8-8 in the OVC.

UT Martin women will play Thursday at 1 against Austin Peay followed by SIUE against Tennessee Tech women at 3.

UTM men defeated the Racers 83-76 to claim the OVC West Division championship for the second straight year. The Skyhawks will be the No. 2 seed in the OVC tournament and have a double bye into the semifinals. The team earned its third consecutive 20-win season and broke a record for most wins (61) in any three-year span in school history.

The OVC tournament opens Wednesday with

Southeast Missouri men will play Tennessee State at 6:30

Tennessee Tech will play Murray State at 8:30

The UT Martin men won’t play til Friday at 9pm with their opponent to be decided following the two other games.

At the high school regional tournaments Saturday night ..

Dresden and Huntingdon have advanced to the region 7-A championship game tomorrow night following Saturday night victories.

Dresden defeated county rival Greenfield 51 to 38

and Huntingdon defeated Trenton Peabody 56 to 39.

Dresden will play Huntingdon for the Championship at Bethel University Tuesday night in a single game. Both teams advance to a sub state game Saturday night.

Saturday night at the boys Region 7-AA quarter finals

Faette Ware eliminated Westview boys 75 to 68

Jackson Southside defeatedd Obion Central 68 to 33

Dyersburg 72 Lexington 70

and Crockett County won their game over McNairy 53 to 39

Tonight (Monday) in the semi finals 7-AA girls tournament at South Gibson

Westview girls will face Lexington at 6:00

South Side will face Crocket County at 7:30

Air time is 5:40 with tip off at 6… The winners earns a regional championship and gets to play at home Saturday night in a sub state game while the runner-up plays on the road.

Also tonite at Humboldt..the Union City boys will face Halls while Humboldt boys will host Trenton in the region 7-A semi finals.

You’ll hear those games on 105.7 beginning at 5:40 . The winners get a regional championship game and are assured a sub state game.