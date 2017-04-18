Customers of the Union City J.C. Penney store will have more time to shop after an announcement by the company.

Store officials say better than expected sales has prompted the company to delay the closing date of 138 locations.

J.C. Penney recently made the decision to close the selected stores, which did include the Union City store.

Plans now call for a shutdown on July 31st instead of the initial date of mid-June.

Liquidation sales have also been moved from an original date of April 17th to May 22nd.