UT Martin head baseball coach Ryan Jenkins has announced the hiring of Hunter Morris as the program’s hitting coach.

Coach Jenkins says Morris will work primarily with hitters and infielders.

Morris spent the 2018 season with Samford University, where he served as a volunteer assistant under head coach Casey Dunn.

Morris was a member of the Samford staff that saw the Bulldogs travel to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional before Mississippi State defeated the squad and ended the year with a 37-26 mark. He oversaw the production of a trio of 2018 Major League Baseball Draft selections and a pair of 2018 All-Southern Conference players.

Morris was selected out of high school in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to attend Auburn University.

While at Auburn, he played alongside Jenkins from 2008-10. He was named 2008 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2010 SEC Player of the Year before being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. Morris spent the 2010-14 seasons with the Brewers’ organization before being traded to and finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015.

During the 2017 season, Morris worked as a student assistant coach at Auburn University to finish his degree.

UTM is coming off of the first season under Jenkins, who coached an All-OVC first team outfielder (Jordan Stoner) and a pair of All-Freshmen players (Blake Davis and Ethan Whitley) while Whitley also garnered a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American selection in 2018.

