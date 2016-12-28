Wet roads are being blamed for a motorcycle accident in Union City, that resulted in an injury to the operator.

Police reports said 62 year old Teresa Anne Fry, of Union City, was traveling in the 700 block of East Reelfoot Avenue, when she approached a yellow light at an intersection.

Ms. Fry told officers that when she applied the brakes to stop, the rear of the motorcycle began to slide, causing her to lay it down on its left side.

She was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with a possible fractured rib, with the motorcycle sustaining minor damages.

Union City police issued Ms. Fry a citation for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.