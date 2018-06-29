A Missouri man was killed early Friday morning in a motorcycle accident in Carlisle County.

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, received a call from Carlisle County Dispatch of a motorcycle collision on KY 121 near the Ballard County Line at approximately 01:45.

A preliminary investigation showed 67 year old Gary Rushing, of Springfield, was traveling south on a Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Rushing lost control of his motorcycle, as he tried to avoid a tree limb in the roadway.

Reports said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner.