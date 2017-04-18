A Graves County accident, involving a motorcycle and a piece of farming equipment, left one person with serious injuries.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to Brittain Lane, east of Mayfield, where a motorcycle struck the front tire of a fertilizer spreader truck.

Reports said 32 year old Josh Hudspeth, of Gilbertsville, was operating a 2005 Yamaha when he attempted to pass the spreader.

At the same time, 46 year old Kevin Jones, of Mayfield, began turning the spreader into a driveway.

The Sheriff’s report said Hudspeth was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple serious injuries to his head and face after striking the spreader.

He was taken by Air Evac to a Nashville hospital, while his passenger, 31 year old Caitlin Hudspeth, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.