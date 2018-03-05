Residents in the City of Hickman, and surrounding area, continue to mourn the death of a Hickman police officer Friday night.

45 year old Rodney Smith, of Boaz in Graves County, died when his police cruiser ran into flooded Mississippi River backwaters, that had covered the Upper Bottom Road in Hickman.

Smith had been a part of the Hickman Police Department for only four months.

The accident occurred approximately 9:15 Friday night, with his body recovered by divers around 5:00 on Saturday morning.

Hickman City Manager James Gray told Thunderbolt News that officer Smith was a unique person who loved his family and serving the community.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said officer Smith was a person who promoted the department in a positive way, using his outgoing personality to serve the public.

The Chief also spoke of the tremendous response from multiple police and rescue agencies, who traveled to Hickman to offer their help in the search and recovery efforts.

Funeral services for officer Smith will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the First Assembly of God Church in Mayfield, with burial to follow in the Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery.