Union City’s City Manager says a contract has been received from the state for the new splash pad and skateboard project.

Kathy Dillon said the city received the contract on Tuesday, and Mayor Terry Hailey has signed the document for return back to the state.

Ms. Dillion said there is now a possibility that local residents may be able to use the splash pad by the end of summer.

Ms. Dillon was also asked about the possibility of construction of the skateboard park this year.

Plans call for the splash pad and skateboard park to be built adjacent to Elam Stadium, on the grounds of the former Union City Municipal swimming pool.