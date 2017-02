Mrs. Freddie Brown, 89, of Union City died Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Union City Manor Nursing and Rehab.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2017, at Greater Bethel Church of God In Christ. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.