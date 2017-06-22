The Murray State University Office of Alumni Relations has announced new additions to the Alumni Association Board of Governors as well as the Executive Board of the governing body.

The Board of Governors is comprised of 19 Murray State University alumni – four executive committee members and fifteen at-large members who each serve three-year terms.

Newly-appointed at-large members of the board include Tab Brockman (’81) of Hopkinsville, superintendent of Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation; Taylor Cline (’97) of Louisville, VP, Senior Marketing Manager with Fifth Third Bank; Cameron Gish (’11) of Nashville, Mill Creek Middle School assistant principal; Kip Roberts (’00) of Memphis, global marketing director for Medtronic, Inc.; Col. Jonathan White (’71, ’74) of Hopkinsville, retired director of contract administration for ABM Government Services, LLC.; Sandra Wilson (’80) of Paducah, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Board of Governors Executive Board for 2017-2018 includes President Jerry Penner (’83) of Murray, President-elect Iain Howard (’06) of Owensboro, Vice President Taylor Cline, and Immediate Past President Dr. Elizabeth Bailey-Smith (’90, ’92) of Marion, Illinois

(submitted by MSU)