For those that feel they can make it in to work safely, MTD will run normal schedule for 2nd and 3rd shift on Monday January 15.

MTD realizes that many roads are still covered with snow and workers will need to make an individual decision whether it is safe to travel.

On Tuesday, January 16th 1st shift for those that feel they can make it in to work safely we will run a delayed schedule, starting at 8am.

Those working in the shipping and receiving departments and feel they can make it in to work safely at 6 am will have work available.