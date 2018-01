MTD has announced for those that feel they can make it in to work safely MTD Martin will run a delayed schedule on 1st shift this Monday, January 15 beginning at 8am.

Spokesperson Keith Cursey said for those that work in the shipping and receiving departments and feel they can make it in to work safely at 6 am Monday MTD will have work available.

At this time MTD anticipates a regular schedule for 2nd shift Monday January 15 for those that can make it in to work safely.