The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey, after the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement over the future.

A press conference is expected later today at Saint Thomas Sports Park with Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Monday morning:

“I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization. He took over our team during a low moment and together with Jon built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community.

In fact, we did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success.

It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field. Jon will begin the search immediately to identify that person.”

Mularkey was named head coach of the Titans on January 16, 2016. He served as interim coach for the final five games of the 2015 season.

The Titans went 9-7 in back-to-back seasons, and made it to the playoffs in 2017. The Titans lost in the AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday to the Patriots.

Questions about the development of quarterback Marcus Mariota and the team’s inconsistent offense were persistent throughout the course of the season, however.

The Titans finished second in the AFC South in 2017, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.