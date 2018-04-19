Four people have been arrested this week in Weakley County on meth related charges

Investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant north of Latham recovering 2 baggies of meth in a bedroom of the house. The weight of the meth was 11 grams.

Thirty-six year old Solomon Dewayne Clay and 31 year old Lindsey Faye Ricketts were arrested.

A semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the bedroom along digital scales and $1,573.00 cash. Martin residents

On the same day, the Sheriff’s Department arrived north of Dresden to conduct a welfare check on some children who were not home.

Investigators recovered close to four ounces of crystal meth, numerous bags of marijuana, marijuana “cookies” and a bag of an unknown brown substance from the residence.

Fifty-eight year old Wesley Jay Wilson Jr. and 36 year old Lacy Nicole Wilson were taken into custody

Digital scales, five firearms and $ 1,110 were recovered from the residence.

Both Wilsons posted a $10,000 bond.