Four men have been arrested after a joint two-day investigation by the TBI, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, and 27th Judicial Drug Task Force.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says four individuals known by law enforcement to sell drugs in the Dyersburg area were located and arrested Wednesday and Thursday.

29-year-old Daniel Corona of Union City is charged with one count of Possession with Intent Schedule Two (Ice methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

27-year-old Nelson Urias of Union City, 24-year-old DeAndrea Perry and 23-year-old Quantrez Pitts both of Missouri are charged with one count of Possession with Intent Schedule Two (Ice methamphetamine).

Agents seized various amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone.

Officers also seized three firearms and three vehicles.

All four men were booked into the Dyer County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...