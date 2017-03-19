A 23 year old Calvert City man faces multiple charges following a pursuit he led officers on on Friday.

Police reports say at least six people were injured, some seriously, after Dalton Lampley was driving a dump truck the wrong way on Interstate 24.

Report’s said a convoy of police pursued the truck, which traveled east in the westbound lanes before crashing on Friday.

Post 1 State Police Trooper Jody Cash said in a news release that some of the injuries sustained by the dump truck were believed to be life threatening.

After spike strips caused the truck to crash, Lampley was arrested on multiple counts that included driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer and resisting arrest.