A Graves County man’s threats to kill a person in Marshall County, has led to his arrest on multiple charges.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to Symsonia Highway, where 26 year old Jeremy Meadows, of Water Valley, was found with a concealed knife containing a blade over nine inches long.

During their investigation, officers then located methamphetamine, morphine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia in Meadow’s possession.

A check of Meadow’s background also revealed he was wanted on multiple warrants from Graves County District Court, that included trafficking in a controlled substance, and warrants from Graves Circuit Court that included persistent felony offender charges.