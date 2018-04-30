Union City police have made an arrest in a eight year old murder case in Indiana.

Police reports said 31 year old Micheal Marvel Smith, of 506 North Dobbs Street in Union City, turned himself in Sunday at the police station.

Warrants for murder were issued, after a pair of eyeglasses found at the scene of a shooting in Elkhart, revealed matching DNA evidence taken from Smith during the investigation.

Elkhart Homicide Lt. Chris Seymour spoke with Thunderbolt News about the investigation and arrest in Union City.

Police reports said the shooting occurred after a man, later identified as Smith, knocked on the door of the 26 year old Muncie, and requested to use the phone.

After Muncie took a cellphone outside the residence, police reports said his wife saw the man pull a handgun and fire two shots.

Lt. Seymour praised the cooperative work with officers in Union City, and said it was good to have their suspect in custody.

Smith will now appear in court in Obion County and faces extradition back to Indiana on the charges.