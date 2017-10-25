Martin police are continuing their investigation into the discovery of a murder victim at a home on 146 Brooks Drive.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua said officers were called to perform a welfare check just before 9:15 Wednesday morning, when they discovered the body of 48 year old Barbara Higgs.

Officer Fuqua said employers called police after Ms. Higgs did not arrive at work.

Following the discovery of the body, police issued a request to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for 46 year old Eric Higgs, the husband of Barbara Higgs.

Higgs is described as a black male, 6’2” tall weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He is possibly driving a white 2016 Audi A3 sedan, bearing a Tennessee license plate number of 0G70H1.

Anyone who has any information about Eric Higgs, or see the vehicle described, is urged to contact the Martin Police Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.