Union City police are investigating a murder that occurred Friday night.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News Saturday morning that officers are still investigating the shooting death.

Family members have posted on Facebook, saying the victim is 27 year old Dennis Niesler.

He was allegedly shot multiple times.

Chief Barfield said at this time no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Union City Police, or their Crimestoppers Tip Line which could result in a cash reward.