A man wanted for murder in Jackson has been taken into custody.

Jackson police reports said the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23 year old Shuntoris Deontae Cole in the city on Friday.

Cole was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for second-degree murder.

The charges were issued after Tevin Murrell was shot on Georgian Cove on February 17th and died from his injuries.

Cole also had an active probation violation warrant, which was issued in August of last year.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Jackson City Court.

Cole was transported to the Madison County Jail where he awaits court proceedings.