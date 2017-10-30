The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Murfreesboro man to their “Top-10 Most Wanted” list.

Reports said 34 year old James Rush Huddleston is wanted by the TBI and the Spring Hill Police Department on a charge of criminal homicide.

The charges were issued following a Sunday shooting that claimed the life of 35 year old Phillip Pero, of Hohenwald.

Huddleston is a white male, who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is thought to be driving a 1997 red Cadillac Seville with a faded hood.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and a $2,500 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.