The U.S. News and World Report of “Best Schools in America” shows Murray High ranked near the top in Kentucky.

The report listed Murray at No.10, with four others from Western Kentucky ranked in the Top-50.

McCracken County was placed at No.24, followed by Marshall County 37th, Mayfield 40th and Calloway County 45th.

The “Best High Schools in America” report named Dupont Manual High School in Louisville as the state’s highest rated school.