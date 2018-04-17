Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, say a Murray man was arrested in connection with numerous thefts related to the selling of large equipment.

In early January, investigators began receiving information concerning possible fraudulent business transactions related to the sale of large equipment.

The investigation identified victims in eight states, with the total amount of equipment fraudulently sold totaling nearly $750,000.

Thirty-seven year old Matthew Crawford was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by deception under $10,000, five counts of theft by deception over $10,000, and four counts of theft by failure to make required disposition.

State Police investigators have been in communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and will be working with them in regards to any related federal charges.