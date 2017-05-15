Kentucky State Troopers at Post 1 arrested a 55 year old man on child sex charges in Murray.

Reports said Troopers arrested Joseph Lawrence in reference to an investigation into sexual offenses involving the sexual assault of a minor.

Post 1 received a report on May 13th involving the allegations, with a preliminary investigation showing Lawrence, engaged in numerous sexual encounters with a child under the age of 12 between 2014 and 2016.

After an approximate 5 hour standoff, Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with twenty counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse and one count of First Degree Sodomy.