A former Murray State University professor, who has won many awards with his art, has been named the winner of the Discovery Park of America’s “Local Artist Showcase”.

John Duncan McLaren, of Murray, will have eight of his works on display at Discovery Park thru December, titled “Women in Hats”.

Although he had sketched and drawn people since an early age in life, it was not until 2015 that he began to publicly exhibit his work and submit pieces for competition.

Following his career as a professor, he and his wife Cindy cruised the East Coast and Bahamas for ten years, living in a sailboat.

A free community wide reception to meet John McLaren, and view his gallery, will be held next Friday at 5:30 in Discovery Center.