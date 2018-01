The UT Martin main campus is closed today, Jan. 12. Classes are cancelled, and all administrative offices are closed. This follows Thursday’s announcement that UT Martin centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville are also closed today, Friday, Jan. 12.

Murray State University’s Murray campus, including all regional campus sites at Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Paducah and Ft. Campbell, will be closed on Friday, January 12 due to inclement weather.