Murray State Athletics has announced their plans to induct six athletes, one coach, and four Racer supporters into their newest class of the Hall of Fame.

Those chosen for enshrinement includes Frank Allen, Isaiah Canaan and Amber Guffey in basketball; Rebecca Clay in soccer, Sarah Dearworth in volleyball, and Danny Lee Johnson in football.

National Division 1-2A “Coach of the Year” Houston Nutt will also take his place in the Hall, after a successful four year stint that saw the Racers win back-to-back OVC football championships.

Murray State will also place into the Hall of Distinction the longtime play-by-play “voice” of the Racers, Neal Bradley, along with twenty-seven year athletics staff member Saundra Edwards, and Racer contributors Dick and Jan Weaver.

Induction weekend will take place on February 16th and 17th in Murray.