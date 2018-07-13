Murray State University Director of Athletics Allen Ward is resigning effective July 27th.

Ward has served in the leadership position since 2005.

Since Ward’s arrival, the Racers have won 39 OVC championships and played in NCAA Championships 29 times.

The Racers’ most recent NCAA appearances during the 2017-18 school year included men’s basketball, women’s golf, soccer and rifle.

During Ward’s tenure, Murray State Athletics saw its overall Academic Progress Rate (APR) score rise from 911 to 986, and have had 20 consecutive semesters of the cumulative GPA for student-athletes exceeding 3.0.

In a statement, Ward said, “It’s been an honor to serve as Director of Athletics at Murray State. I’m humbled by the success we’ve achieved and all we’ve been able to accomplish together as a team for the past 13 years. Racer Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”

President Bob Davies says Murray State women’s golf coach Velvet Milkman has agreed to serve as the interim director of athletics until a national search can be conducted.

