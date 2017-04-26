Officials at Murray State University have confirmed a case of mumps on campus.

The viral disease is highly contagious and mostly uncommon, but health officials say an increase in the amount of cases has been noticed in recent years.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the disease can still carry over to someone with close contact, even if they have received their required Mumps, Measles and Rubella vaccinations.

Due to dormitory living, health officials are urging parents of college aged kids to please make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

Symptoms of the mumps include fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite and swollen glands in the neck.