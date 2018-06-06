The Murray State Police Department sent out a campus warning this week concerning an individual.

Reports said campus police received a copy of a court order from the Logan County Circuit Court, regarding 50 year old Lyle Scott Newsom, of Mayfield.

Police had an interaction with Newsom on May 29th, which resulted in his banning from all Murray State property.

During this interaction with police, Newsom reportedly stated several times that he would come back to the campus.

Murray State Police have now determined that Newsom poses a threat to the campus, and are advising anyone who may see him to contact law enforcement officers immediately.

Lyle Scott Newsom is a white male, 5’10” tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

While he currently resides in Mayfield, police say he has used a Murray address.