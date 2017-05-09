It was announced Tuesday that Murray State University will not be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference.

Athletic Director Allen Ward released a statement saying he was notified that Murray State will not be receiving an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference.

Ward stated that he was “in no way disappointed by the news or have any regrets being involved in the process.”

Ward called Murray State a “proud program with a rich history” with passionate fans who provide a solid foundation for success.

Murray State is a founding member of the Ohio Valley Conference, and has been in the league since 1948.

Ward closed by saying that Murray State was one of the finest mid-major programs in the country, and he was excited about the upcoming year and the future of the athletic program.