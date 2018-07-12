Murray State University will now offer an online Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural science.

Hutson School of Agriculture dean Dr. Tony Brannon says the online bachelor’s degree is modeled after the successful Master of Science program.

Brannon says the online degree option is designed for those who may be limited by geography, time or other circumstances yet want to better themselves with a degree in higher education.

Dr. Brian Parr, head of the agricultural sciences department, believes that this newest online degree offering through the University’s school of agriculture will afford opportunities for more students.

The degree, which can be completed in four years, can also be pursued in a traditional format on the University’s main campus in Murray.

Possible career options for students with this degree include precision agriculture technician, agricultural extension agent, agricultural service technician, agricultural sales and many other careers related to emerging technologies in agriculture.

The Hutson School of Agriculture has been at the forefront of innovative and proactive approaches to delivering curriculums in an online format. In fact, the school’s master’s program has tripled in size over the past three years and enrolls students from multiple states and continents.

