A Murray State University Public Safety officer has been arrested by Kentucky State Police.

Post 1 reports said 39 year old Mark Johnson, of Murray, was charged with a Class D felony charge of first degree sexual abuse.

State Police reports said a complaint was received on July 18th involving a 24 year old female.

An investigation resulted in Troopers obtaining an arrest warrant against Johnson, who was placed in the Calloway County Jail.

Following the arrest, reports said Johnson was placed on administrative leave by Murray State.

