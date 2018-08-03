Murray State University President Bob Davies has announced his resignation, effective September 1.

The University’s Board of Regents is expected to move quickly to name an interim president to ensure a seamless transition as the University prepares for a national presidential search.

Known for his student-centered philosophy, commitment to the community, unyielding advocacy for higher education and inclusive leadership style, Dr. Davies has served as the president of Murray State University since July 2014.

Davies thanked Murray State’s outstanding Board of Regents, faculty, staff, students and alumni for their dedication and support during his presidency. “I have learned greatly from each of you and I know Murray State will continue to be a premiere University well into the future,” said Davies. “My family and I will always remember the tremendous friendships and memories that are based in Murray and west Kentucky. We are extremely grateful.”

