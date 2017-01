Music at the Martin Luther King Celebration and Breakfast at UT Martin was a major factor in the ceremony.

Optometrist Dr. Danny Donaldson performed piano throughout the event Monday, and also when patrons were eating breakfast.

Meanwhile, UT Martin Senior Music Performance Major Johna Jackson performed a couple songs before the keynote speakers came to the podium.

Miss Jackson also closed the event with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the crowd sang along with her.