The City of Martin’s Music in the Park series continues tonight with a performance by the Martin Community Band at Festival Park in Downtown Martin.

Martin Director of Community Development Brad Thompson tonight’s theme is “Marching Around the World” featuring marching music from different countries.

Tonight’s free concert begins at 7:00. Concert-goers are reminded to bring their blankets or lawn chairs and get there early to grab a good spot to enjoy the show.

More concerts are scheduled through the month of June, including the June 28th Star Spangled Celebration by the Martin Community Band.

Thompson says the June 28th performance is a good lead-in to the July 4th celebration called “Martin Loves America” at the Martin Recreational Complex, which Thompson says, will feature the largest fireworks display in Northwest Tennessee.