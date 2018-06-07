The City of Martin’s “Music in the Park” concert series continues tonight with a nod to the swing era of music.

Martin resident and former Miss Tennessee Valli Kelly will be performing tonight on the Festival Park Main Stage with the Martin Community Band in a performance titled, “Spring, Swing, Thing.”

Tonight’s free concert begins at 7:00 at Festival Park in Downtown Martin.

The “Music in the Park” concert series continues each Thursday night at 7:00 through the rest of this month.

Those attending the concerts are reminded to bring their blankets or lawn chairs.