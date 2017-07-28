Former Lake County attorney Tim Naifeh will be released from his jail sentence on Monday.

Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said Naifeh will be released from a special needs facility in Nashville, where he has been housed.

Naifeh was found guilty in May of 2015 in Obion County Circuit Court, on charges related to a fatal traffic accident that killed 81 year old Jack Bell, his 81 year old wife Sue Bell, of Kenton, and their 51 year old son David Bell, of Forsyth, Georgia.

The accident occurred during the afternoon of January 7th of 2012, when Naifeh’s vehicle struck the Bell vehicle on Highway 21 in Obion County.

The former attorney was charged by Tennessee Highway Patrol with three counts of vehicular homicide involving intoxication, and three counts of vehicular homicide involving reckless conduct.

Naifeh was sentenced by special judge James Beasley, of Shelby County, to a 10-year prison sentence, with one year to serve and the remainder to serve on probation.

Due to injuries he also received in the crash, Naifeh was housed at the facility in Nashville.