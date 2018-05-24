Law enforcement officers in Weakley County have received special training in the use of Narcan, which could help save lives in the event of an opioid overdose.

Northwest Tennessee’s Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist in Region Six Melesa Lassiter says every officer in the county has taken an hour long class for training.

Lassiter says the purpose of the training is to ultimately save lives in the event of an OD.

According to the Surgeon General, one person dies in the U.S. due to an opioid overdose every 12 and a half minutes.