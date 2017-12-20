Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber Thursday announced that the historic and culturally dynamic city of Nashville has been awarded an Major League Soccer expansion club.

Nashville’s MLS team will be owned by the investment group, Nashville Soccer Holdings, LLC, led by John R. Ingram, the chairman of Ingram Industries Incorporated.

As a result of an innovative private-public partnership between the club’s owners and the community, the team will play in a new, 27,500-seat soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville in the capital city’s artistic Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

In addition to Mayor Megan Barry, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam assisted in the recruitment of the team, hosting MLS officials and corporate leaders at the Tennessee Residence.

Following the announcement, Governor Haslam said Tennessee has grown into a global brand, which makes Nashville a terrific fit for a sport that’s followed by fans around the world.

With the addition of the new MLS team in Nashville, 14 clubs have joined MLS since 2004, fulfilling a vision of professional soccer across North America.