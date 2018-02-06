Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s office says it believes she and the ex-head of her security detail never attempted to use taxpayer dollars to support their extramarital affair.

Spokesman Sean Braisted said Barry stayed an extra night or two in cities where she traveled for official business on a handful of occasions, and covered the hotel herself or stayed with family.

Braisted says Sgt. Robert Forrest stayed those extra nights in a separate hotel room with tax dollars because Barry’s official schedule would soon resume in that city.

Braisted says on four nights of that kind from 2017, Forrest didn’t record on-duty hours that would’ve resulted in pay or overtime. Last week, Barry revealed the affair, apologized and said nothing illegal happened. State authorities are investigating. (The AP contributed to this story.)