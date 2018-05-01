The Nashville Predators are looking to take the series lead tonight in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

The Predators tied the series in Nashville where Kevin Fiala became the third player in Predator playoff history to score the game-winning goal in a multiple-overtime game, joining Matt Halischuk and Mike Fisher. Fiala also became the first player in franchise history to tally multiple OT goals in the playoffs and is the fourth player in the last 30 years to score two OT goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before turning 22.

Nashville’s top line of Ryan Johansen (2 goals), Filip Forsberg (3 assists) and Viktor Arvidsson (1 goal & 2 assists) combined for eight points (3 goals & 5 assists) in Game 2 versus Winnipeg. Through eight playoff games, the JOFA line has a shot-attempts for percentage of 58.88 and has outscored its opponents 7-2 at even strength.

With this win, Nashville has now won five of their last six playoff overtime games.

The series now shifts to Winnipeg, Canada for Game 3 tonight at 7 and Game 4 on Thursday before Game 5 comes back in Nashville on Saturday night.