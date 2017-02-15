The excitement of becoming a National Champion is still evident for members and coaches of the Obion County Central co-ed cheerleading team.

The group returned home from Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, after their weekend performance gave them the national crown.

Coach Chastity Homra spoke with Thunderbolt News about the teams participation in the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Championship.

Ms. Homra said she felt a special maneuver performed by her team was the deciding factor for the judges, over the eight other schools competing in their division.

With the title, the Obion County squad will now participate in the World Category in the championships in 2018, with Ms. Homra saying even more practice and preparation will be needed.

Eighteen members of the team, along with Ms. Homra and coach Jenny Wilder made the recent trip to Florida for the championships.