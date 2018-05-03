The chance of rain did not hinder the spirit of the National Day of Prayer event in Union City.

Hoping to avoid the possibility of rain drops, the gathering was moved from the Courthouse lawn to the chapel of White-Ranson Funeral Home.

Bro. Brad Jordan, pastor of Mount Pleasant and Shady Grove United Methodist Church, gave the welcome and prayer, followed by scripture reading by Bro. John Carroll, of the Mt. Zion and Rush Creek Methodist Church.

Seven individuals, representing seven centers of influence in the community, each spoke and prayed for their selected group and the country.

Participating in the Union City prayer event was Bro. Jack Long (Families), Bro. Jordan (Military), Bro. Ron Gray (Churches), Bro. Carroll (Media), General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith (Government), Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy (Education) and Randy Thetford (Business).

Bro. Jeremy Powell concluded the National Day of Prayer gathering with the final prayer.